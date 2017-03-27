× Family of American Victims of London Attack Speaks Out

UTAH — The family of the U.S. tourist killed in last week’s terror attack in London is now speaking out about their loss.

“Just happy that she is alive and so sad that her love is taken away from her,” said Jennifer Payne, sister of Melissa Cochran who, was injured in the attack.

Melissa is recovering from serious injuries to her leg, ribs, and head. Her husband Kurt was killed.

The couple was in London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were on their last day of the trip when a terrorist hit them with a car on Westminster Bridge.

In total, four people were killed and dozens of others injured.

Police said the entire attack lasted just 82 seconds.

The suspect, Khalid Massoud, was shot and killed. Police are holding two people in connection with the case, but their alleged ties to Massoud have not been revealed.