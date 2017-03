× Fearless Girl Statue Staying in Place on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The new statue of a young girl on Wall Street will be staying in its place a little longer.

Earlier this month, a group installed the bronze Fearless Girl statue that stands in a face-off with the Charging Bull.

The statue was scheduled to come down on April 2nd, but that date is being extended until next February. More than 28,000 people have signed a petition to make it permanent.