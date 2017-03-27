× Gov. Branstad Won’t be Deposed in Hedlund’s Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Terry Branstad won’t be forced to give a deposition in the case of a former Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent who was fired.

Larry Hedlund has filed a lawsuit against the state claiming he was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint in April of 2013 about an SUV Gov. Branstad was a passenger in – speeding at 19 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Hedlund sent several e-mails about the incident at the end of April and was placed on leave May 1st. The department terminated his employment on July 17th, 2013.

Court records show Judge William Kelly denied Hedlund’s request that Gov. Branstad testify under oath in the case. The judge said in his ruling, “The Plaintiff has failed to show exceptional circumstances that would overcome the general rule that high-ranking government officials are not subject to deposition for actions taken while performing the duties of office.”

The ruling states Hedlund will be able seek information from Branstad in the case “through less burdensome means,” such as written questions.