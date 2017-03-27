House Approves Measure Increasing Power of DOT Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While restricting traffic cameras, the Department of Transportation wants to increase the powers of its motor vehicle enforcement officers.

This stems from a lawsuit over tickets written by DOT officers. A judge has dismissed two speeding tickets because Iowa law prevents DOT officers from citing people for violations other than weight and load.

An additional 20,000 tickets written by DOT officers are now part of a class action lawsuit.

On Monday, the House overwhelmingly approved a measure giving those officers the same powers as law enforcement.