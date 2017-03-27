The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – DHS Investigations

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Two legislative investigations into the Department of Human Services are underway in the wake of the death of teenager Natalie Finn.  Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price explains what each investigation is hoping to accomplish and what the governor thinks of their intervention.

