Iowa Fire Marshals Opposed to Expansion of Firework Sales

IOWA — The Iowa Fire Marshals are giving their opinion on a piece of legislation going through the Statehouse.

A bill to expand the sale of fireworks has passed the House.

The bill would allow fireworks to be used during the week of the Fourth of July and during the Christmas and New Year holidays, and would also prohibit the sale of fireworks to those under the age of 18.

The Iowa Fire Marshals voted unanimously to oppose the bill.

In a statement, they wrote, in part, “We firmly support the freedoms we enjoy as Iowans and as Americans. However, we are opposed to the legalization of fireworks because they are dangerous to transport, store, and use, in all but the strictest of safety settings and when managed by professionals.”