Iowa Senate Discussing Potential Changes to Workers’ Compensation Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Senate is considering changes to Iowa's workers' compensation laws.

The measure involves reducing the penalty for employers who are late paying compensation claims, limiting fees charged by attorneys, and setting benefits for a long-term shoulder injury.

"That's what stripping away benefits does to these Iowans. It makes them less likely to return to work, less likely to transition after serious work injuries," said Democratic Senator Nate Boulton.

The Senate spent several hours debating the bill, but did not hold a final vote. The House already approved the bill.