Judge Hears Case Over Automated Traffic Cameras

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday in Polk County Court a judge heard both sides of the ongoing traffic camera debate in Iowa.

Three Iowa cities that filed a petition against the Iowa Department of Transportation, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine, say it's unfair that the DOT turned off 10 of the 34 automated traffic cameras in the state.

The DOT says the cameras were turned off because they posed safety problems for drivers on the road.

On the other side the cities say the cameras help keep the community safe.

The judge in the case said he will decide the case within the next 30 days. He could also choose to hear more testimony in the case before his decision.