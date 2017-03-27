× Mercy West Installs Inflatable Colon Display for Colon Cancer Prevention Month

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Mercy West Medical Clinic added a new temporary decoration: a 12-foot-long inflatable colon for Colon Cancer Prevention Month.

Colon cancer is the third most deadly form of cancer, but also one of the most preventable if you get screened. Doctors hope the inflatable large intestine will encourage men and women to take the first step and stop a silent killer.

“Colon cancer has almost no symptoms. Patients can start developing a polyp and have it for many years before they actually can notice it,” said Dr. Jorge Zapatier, a gastroenterologist at Mercy.

Doctors recommend patients begin screening at age 50, or earlier if there is a family history.