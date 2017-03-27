× New Broadlawns Medical Plaza Starts Receiving Patients

DES MOINES – The new Broadlawns Medical Plaza is officially receiving patients.

The new addition opened Monday morning. The family health center is located on the first floor, the outpatient mental health clinic is on the second floor, and the dental clinic is on the third floor.

The President and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center, Jody Jenner, said, “By centralizing family medicine, mental health and dental services, the Broadlawns Medical Plaza will allow for coordinated healthcare services in state-of-the-art facilities that truly attend to the overall health and well-being of our community.”

In the new building, the dental clinic has 22 operating suites and will have more services available including orthodontic, pediatric, endodontic and oral surgery specialty services.

The outpatient mental health clinic is also looking to expand access to intensive outpatient therapy and addiction services.

Dr. Janice Landy, a psychiatrist at Broadlawns Medical Center, said this new space is a huge step for mental health care in central Iowa because the state as a whole is often ranked in the bottom five in terms of resources available for mental health treatment.

“Our expansion into this building is going to allow us to add subscribers, therapists, programs that we have been limited in providing in our current space so this is a big win for patients in central Iowa,” Landy said.

She said one of the programs they are looking into adding is called Telehealth which would allow prescribers to evaluate and treat patients through video chat.

“I’m most pleased for our patients because they are going to have easier access and access to more and different programs. This is a therapeutic space that they can feel good they are coming here for care,” Landy said.