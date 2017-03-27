Polk County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Finding Git-N-Go Robbery Suspect

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Git-N-Go robbery.

On Sunday night, a male subject entered the store at 2nd Avenue and Aurora Avenue and gave the clerk a note stating he had a gun, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The suspect left in a silver car driven by a female with “short reddish hair.” The suspect is described as a male in his 30s with facial hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers at 515-286-3333 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.