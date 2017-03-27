× Police Use Stop Sticks to End Early Morning Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a call about an intoxicated driver led to a low-speed chase early Monday morning that ended in an arrest.

A call came in at 2:35 a.m. about a possible drunk driver at SW 9th and Army Post, near Hardees. Police tried to pull over 43-year-old Joseph Gillespie but he refused to stop for officers.

Gillespie led police on a low-speed chase that was ended with the use of stop sticks.

After being taken into custody, Gillespie was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of OWI 3rd offense, driving while barred-habitual offender, interference with official acts, failure to maintain control, and eluding.