Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Polk County's plans to raise the minimum wage are in jeopardy.

On Monday night, the State Senate approved a measure setting Iowa's wage at $7.25 per hour--the current federal minimum wage. It also blocks local governments from increasing the wage above the state minimum.

The bill now goes to Governor Branstad for his signature.

Polk County planned to increase the minimum wage to $8.25 per hour on April 1st.