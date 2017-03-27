Senator McCoy Alleges DHS Dismissed Potential Child Abuse Case Without an Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Senator Matt McCoy says the Department of Human Services dismissed a possible case of child abuse without an investigation.

The alleged abuse took place earlier this year at a home in Des Moines. The infant's parents had a security camera rolling to keep an eye on the babysitter, and the video shows the woman dropping the infant into its crib and then dragging the boy by his foot to get him to lay down. Later, she is seen flipping the child around by his arm, knocking his head against the crib railing.

The child's parents reported the incident to the Department of Human Services, and Senator McCoy says DHS told the parents they would send an investigator to look into the case and review the video. Instead of an investigator, McCoy tells Channel 13 DHS responded with a letter reading, in part, "the report of suspected child abuse you made will not result in an assessment." The letter goes on to state, "the information you provided is insufficient to infer that child abuse or neglect has occurred."

Republicans have been hesitant about calling for a DHS investigation, saying they first want law enforcement to complete its investigation.

Last week, Republicans reversed course and agreed to an investigation.