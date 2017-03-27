× Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas Inducted Into Gymnastics Hall of Fame

IOWA — Two Olympic gold medal gymnasts are being honored for their success.

Iowa gold medalist Shawn Johnson East is being inducted to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame after winning four medals at the 2008 Olympics. She was also the World All-Around Champion in 2007.

Shawn is from West Des Moines and trained at Chow’s Gymnastics, a gym that is seeing another member inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Gabby Douglas will be honored as part of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. The so-called Final Five won gold in Rio.

The induction ceremony is on August 19th in California.