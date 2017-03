× Styx Coming to Hoyt Sherman

DES MOINES, Iowa — A classic rock group is headed to a Des Moines stage this spring.

Styx has announced it will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on May 3rd.

Having seen many member changes throughout the years, the band is best known for smash hits like “Come Sail Away” and “Mr. Roboto.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday morning.