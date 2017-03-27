The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – King Tourism Impact

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Are Congressman Steve King's controversial statements scaring away tourists? Governor Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Reynolds weigh in.
