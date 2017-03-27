× Two Valley Southwoods Administrators to Remain on Leave Until Investigation Into Complaint is Complete

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More information has been released regarding the complaint filed against two West Des Moines school administrators.

Valley Southwoods Principal Mitch Kuhnert and Associate Principal Bryan Stearns were placed on leave on Friday.

The district says due to privacy laws, it cannot say much about the complaint. However, officials did say they do take these kinds of things seriously.

“There was a student-staff interaction that just escalated, and so then it really became that it was a little disruptive to the learning environment,” said Elaine Watkins-Miller.

The district says the two administrators will remain on leave until the investigation is complete. In the meantime, a former principal at Valley Southwoods will be filling in.