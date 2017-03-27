United Airlines Faces Backlash Over Dress Code Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- United Airlines is facing backlash after two girls were kicked off a flight for wearing leggings.

The girls were flying on an employee's travel pass, and the airline has a dress code for those passengers because they are representing the airline. Normal, paying customers are allowed to wear leggings on flights.

Still, people are calling their policy discrimination against women, because leggings have become a wardrobe staple.

Cathy Moyer says she was also the target of the travel pass policy, but she did not mind.

"I was kicked off the plane and told I couldn't board because I had tennis shoes on," she said. "We had to go and buy me a pair of shoes just to get on the plane, and that was in 1986, so this has been going on for a very, very long time. This wasn't anything new."

The dress code also bans ripped jeans and flip flops. The airline says its policy does not discriminate against anyone, and requiring a dress code is a small inconvenience for free flights for its employees and their families.

United Airlines also tweeted, "To our customers...your leggings are welcome!" A link to the company's travel policy was also included.

To our customers…your leggings are welcome! Learn more about our company’s pass travel privilege: https://t.co/5e3euG1H9G. — United (@united) March 27, 2017

Rival airline Delta joined the conversation, tweeting, "Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings.)"