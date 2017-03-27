USDA Ups Brazil Beef Inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says no tainted beef from Brazil has entered the U.S.

The comments come after a bribery scheme was uncovered at meat packing plants in Brazil, where inspectors would ignore sanitary issues.

The USDA says no slaughter or processing facilities implicated in the Brazilian scandal have shipped meat products to the U.S.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) instituted additional pathogen testing on all shipments of Brazilian beef and has increased examinations of products at ports-of-entry.

FSIS says they will indefinitely maintain a 100 percent re-inspection of all lots on Brazilian beef imports.