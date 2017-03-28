Altoona Kids Cafe in the Running for Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping Charity Bracket Prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Your bracket may be busted in your NCAA Tournament pool, but a metro charity is still very much alive in another bracket.

Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping is hosting a charity bracket challenge on its Facebook page.

The bracket started with 64 charitable groups spread across the ten states where Farrell's is in business. Now, it is down to the championship matchup, including Altoona's own Kids Cafe. The group serves under privileged youth in the Altoona area by providing them with a healthy lunch and healthy learning opportunities during the summer months.

Voting wraps up on Thursday, and a $5,000 prize is on the line. The cafe says that money would go a very long way.

"It would mean over 1,400 more meals this summer that we could serve. Last summer we served over 4,200 meals to students in eastern Polk County, and we anticipate a lot of growth this summer in our program, and it would mean more meals, more resources, more positive things for the students and the families that we serve," said Maggie Crabb.

Head to Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping's Facebook page, or find the link on the Altoona Kids Cafe Facebook page. Visit altoonakidscafe.com for more information about the business as well as volunteer or donation opportunities.