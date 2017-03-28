× Bear Feet ‘Joke’ Has Centerville Talking

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – The discovery of severed feet in Centerville has the town talking – but officials say the feet aren’t human and someone is just trying to play a prank.

The Daily Iowegian reports two skinned bear’s feet were found around town Monday. The feet did look like human feet, Chief of Police Tom Demry, admitted to the newspaper.

Demry says this isn’t the first time severed bear feet have been found in the town. He said there were some found a few months ago and last summer.

The source of the feet is unknown at this time but Demry says it’s someone’s “failed attempt at a joke.”