CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Georgia -- In some unfortunate news for the agriculture industry, the bird flu is striking the southern United States.

An entire flock of birds at a chicken farm in Chattooga County, Georgia, had to be killed this week after the flu was discovered.

An outbreak of the avian influenza in Iowa in 2015 led to the destruction of millions of birds and cost the state more than a billion dollars.

As of now, this is just an isolated incident on one Georgian farm.