Blank Park Zoo Mourns Death of Tiger

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Tuesday.

Max, a 6-year-old tiger, died during a diagnostic procedure to determine the cause of his illness, which was discovered to be lymphoma. He had been showing signs of an illness since February.

Bonnie VanEllen, carnivore and primate area supervisor at the zoo, said in a statement, “Max was a magnificent tiger. He was powerful, expressive, intelligent and always a gentleman to his mate Misha. We are so honored to have gotten to work with him and equally saddened by his passing.”

Max had been at the Blank Park Zoo since June of 2016.

The remaining tiger, Misha, is a female Amur tiger who arrived arrived at the zoo in 2015. The zoo says these tigers are the “largest of the great cats and can eat up to 10 or more pounds of meat a day.” According to the Wildlife Conservation Society Siberian Tiger Project, there are only 350 Amur tigers left in the wild.