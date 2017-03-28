Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, March 25

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a run of 406 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the day's high average price of $2.31 per pound, while lambs weighing 100 to 110 pounds.. averaged $1.93 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $2.82
50-60- $2.62
60-70- $2.36
70-80- $2.29
80-90- $1.9250
90-100- $1.87
100-110- $1.93
The 69 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $135 to $240 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $135
45-60- $180
60-75- $200
120-135- $240