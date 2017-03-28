Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, March 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a run of 406 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the day's high average price of $2.31 per pound, while lambs weighing 100 to 110 pounds.. averaged $1.93 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $2.82

50-60- $2.62

60-70- $2.36

70-80- $2.29

80-90- $1.9250

90-100- $1.87

100-110- $1.93

The 69 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $135 to $240 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $135

45-60- $180

60-75- $200

120-135- $240