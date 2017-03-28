Computer Game Aims to Improve Balance and Reduce Falls for Older Adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The number of older adults who suffer serious injuries from falls is increasing, but a new computer game may be the key to helping people prone to falls improve their overall balance.

As Lili Tan reports, researchers from the University of Washington are testing a new computer program with hopes it will make this generation and future ones healthier.

Digit by digit, Chuck Blankenship says he feels more alert.

The 79-year-old is playing Cognifit, a computer brain game aimed at making people sharper. Chuck has been using the game off-label for two years to see if it can prevent him from falling down.

Before Cognifit, he fell two times within six weeks.

"Next thing I knew, my head was up here and my legs were up in the air and I hit the back of my head," he said.

He is now part of a new University of Washington study. Researchers recently won a $250,000 grant to study whether Cognifit can re-train the brains of seniors to prevent falls.

"We can have the connections rewire around areas if a neuron shrinks or isn't working as well, then we can actually create bypasses," said Hilaire Thompson, a nursing professor at the university.

Thompson says one out of three older adults fall every year; this is their number one cause of head injuries. Thompson's graduate students use sensors to measure sway and wobbling to see if the brain game helps.

"Actually, balance improved significantly in the pilot study," said the professor.

Day by day, Chuck has become more aware of his surroundings.

"My cognitive skills are starting to take effect. I can remember what I did two days ago," he said.

What he can't remember is having another fall since his last, which was two years ago.

Falls are the primary cause for many traumatic head injuries, and since there is no real treatment for a severe head injury,

medical experts assigned to this study are hoping this new game will be the answer to helping elderly patients live safer and healthier lives.