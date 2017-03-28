× Early Morning Fire Damages Urbandale Home

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale family is out of their home after a fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of 68th Street.

“Crews arrived to find fire showing from the second floor window fir tac was completed, and the fire was put out,” said Assistant Chief Scott Lyon with the Urbandale Fire Department.

Luckily, crews say the home is not a total loss. Most of the damage is contained to the upstairs level.

Urbandale did have some help putting out the flames from the Johnston and Clive fire departments.

Officials say the homeowners were the ones who called the fire in after they made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.