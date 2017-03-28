× Herbert Hoover Home Movies First White House Films in Color

WEST BRANCH, Iowa- For years seven reels of film were kept at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and Library, with the assumption they were shot in black and white.

But archivist Lynn Smith noticed some strange lines in the picture while examining the film.

She did some investigation with the National Archives in Washington. They had a similar example to hers of a film called KodaColor. That was film someone shot of Yellowstone Park.

“The lines are little teeny teeny lenses, which capture the color when filmed through red green and blue filter it makes color,” said Smith. “Then you put that filter on your projector to see it in color.”

After further investigation, and some grant writing, they found a company which would restore the film. A company in Rockville, MD took on the job of cleaning, doing a high definition scan, and reproducing the original film, a full color 16mm copy, and digital files of the color movies.

“It’s interesting to see strictly home movies,not press reels,” said Smith. “Another kind of a nice, meaty film shows Mr Hoover cabinet members and friends playing with a medicine ball.”

Home movies also show a White House Easter Egg Roll, Lou Hoover with the Dogs on the grounds of the White House, and a fishing trip off the coast of Florida.

The movies will play on March 29th all day at the Hoover Museum in West Branch on the wide screen. The 29th is Lou Hoover’s Birthday. She was born 3.29.1874.

The Movies will also be released on the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum You Tube Channel on Wednesday.