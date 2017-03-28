Iowa DOT Says Bill Giving Them Authority To Ticket Speeding Drivers Isn’t Strong Enough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY -- As the Iowa Department of Transportation fights a lawsuit questioning its authority to issue more than 20,000 tickets in a two-year span, a new bill passed the House that would give Motor Vehicle Enforcement officers specific power to ticket drivers.

Many would think the recent passing was a victory.

"I would say that the House efforts, while they are appreciated, they had some limitations that are problematic for us," said Mark Lowe, Director of the Iowa DOT's Motor Vehicle Division.

That's because there is a bit of a catch. Under the bill, which now heads to the Senate, MVE officers would only be able to issue citations if a vehicle was traveling 20 miles per hour, or more, over the posted speed limit.

"It gives motorists a sense they should just disregard law enforcement, which is a dangerous concept," said Lowe.

The bill also states that MVE officers can enforce a number of safety regulations pertaining to only commercial vehicles such and size, weight, and load, and does not list any scenario--other than speeding--involving vehicles considered non-commercial.

Lowe said, "It is taking away our ability to deal with drunk drivers for instance. That's extremely concerning." He added, "That's something we do right now."

Lowe says all of the MVE officers are trained in the same manner as law enforcement.

"They've been equipped, trained, they have the full capacity to do a full range of public safety jobs."

Lowe says they should be able to protect the roadways like law enforcement officers, as well.

"When you put our authority in a box like this, it's going to put our officers at risk because they can't deal with things that happen in front of them and it's going to put the public at risk," he said.

The bill would not be retro-active, but would take effect immediately if it becomes a law. Lowe hopes amendments can be made to specifically open up their power to all vehicles in writing. In the meantime, the Iowa DOT has no plans to stop issuing citations to either commercial or non-commercial vehicles.