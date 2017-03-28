× Iowa Land Prices See First Increase in Almost Four Years

IOWA — For the first time in nearly four years, Iowa farmers are seeing the sale price of their land increase slightly.

The bi-annual Land Trends and Value Survey released on Monday shows Iowa farm prices have increased 0.9% in the last six months. This is the first increase in land prices since September 2013.

After three-and-a-half-years of sliding prices, there is still a long way to go to reach that 2013 level.

The land survey credits high yields and a scarcity of available properties for pushing prices higher.