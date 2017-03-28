Iowans React to No Increase in Minimum Wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Polk County businesses will not be forced to give minimum wage employees a raise this week, thanks to a bill passed Monday night.

The state Senate approved a House bill that stops any local community from raising its minimum wage higher than the state wage.

On Saturday, Polk County was set to take the first step towards raising its wage under an ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors, but now that will not happen.

Keeping minimum wage at $7.25 has an effect on people in the metro.

Lexi Young works retail at a local Des Moines clothing store, and the thought of keeping minimum wage at $7.25 worries her.

"I have a small child in child care, and I would not be able to make it if I was making minimum wage or close to it," she said.

Young said the new bill, which mandates a statewide minimum wage of $7.25 and takes away the rights for individual counties to change the rate, is a step in the wrong direction.

"When we can’t pay people enough to survive, then why would they choose to stay here?" Young said.

Channel 13 talked to one minimum wage worker who said the Polk County ordinance that was passed back in 2016 would not do any good.

"For me, personally, I get minimum wage as part of my part time job, and I just don't see any benefits to raising minimum wage here," said Des Moines resident Dillion To.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, 25,000 people across Iowa earn less than $8.75 an hour.

Governor Branstad is expected to sign the bill into law. He also said he would like to see the state minimum wage raised, but the Republican-controlled legislature did not propose doing that this year.