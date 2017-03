Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANGER, Iowa -- Work on a new addition to Jester Park will start on Wednesday.

Organizers have spent the past year raising $5 million for a new nature center. Another $5 million is coming from Polk County's Water and Land Legacy bond.

The final project will include classrooms, and exhibition hall, and an art gallery.

The new building is scheduled to open on April 22nd, 2018.