Love is in the Air … and the DNR Needs Your Help Listening To It

DES MOINES, Iowa — Frogs and toads are starting to get “spring fever” in Iowa and natural resource officials want you to take notice and take notes.

The DNR is looking for volunteers to help them track amphibians by tuning your ear into their mating calls this spring. All you need is a good ear, a little training, and a clipboard.

Iowa has 16 species of frogs and toads, each with its own unique mating call. The DNR will train you to pick up on which song belongs to which species and then send you out at night into rural Iowa to record which songs you hear. Those notes will then be collected and used to track how the amphibians are moving around the state.

Training courses are being offered for free in Kossuth, Marion, Johnson and Dickinson Counties. You can find more information on how to sign up on the DNR’s website.