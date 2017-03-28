LULAC Leaders Discuss Range of Topics at Annual Legislative Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Leaders of the League of United Latin American Citizens gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday morning to talk to lawmakers about a number of issues.

This was LULAC's fifth annual legislative breakfast at the Iowa Capitol.

Members talked about a number of issues affecting the Latino community, including the organization's opposition to the voter ID bill, the ICE raids that took place in March, and the organization's strong opposition to Republican Steve King's past racial comments.

They said the difference between how people voted last year and this year comes down to fear.

"What's important about this event that we had this year is that we discussed what happened last year," said LULAC National Vice President Joe Enriquez Henry. "Clearly our community voted based on the basis of hope. whereas we saw many people in Iowa vote on the basis of fear. Very unfortunate. Now we see all these attacks on the Latino community because of the hate mongering that occurred during the last election cycle."

As far as the future is concerned, Enriquez says he would like to see Iowa school districts do a better job educating students about what racism is and to ensure large numbers of Latinos show up to vote in next year's mid-term elections.