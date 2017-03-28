NAIA Wrestling Championships Returning to the Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More traffic will be flowing into Des Moines next March when the NAIA Wrestling Championships return to the metro.

Grand View University, along with the Greater Des Moines Convention Bureau, will host the event for the next two years. Grand View will also be defending its title.

The championships will be held at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, where over 200 wrestlers are expected to hit the mats.

Des Moines hosted the event back in 2012 and 2013, drawing in thousands of wrestlers and visitors.