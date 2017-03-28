× NBC Changing Coverage Methods for Winter Olympics

UNITED STATES — NBC is changing the way viewers will watch the next winter Olympic games.

For the first time, the network will offer its Olympic coverage live across all time zones and will include both broadcast and streaming content.

NBC also says social media will not be ahead of the Olympic action in any time zone.

This will also be the first games in a long time that Bob Costas will not host; Mike Tirico is taking over the position.

The winter Olympic games from South Korea start on February 8th.