Pleasant Hill Honors Local Hero for Saving Man’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- On Tuesday night, the Pleasant Hill City Council honored a man for his heroism.

The mayor awarded Damian Bell the Carnegie Medal for saving a man from drowning in an icy lake in Indianola.

Last February, the man was snowshoeing on Lake Ahquabi near an area of open water, when the ice broke beneath him and he plunged into the frigid water.

Damian's son Konnor heard the shouts and alerted his father, who then took a 17-foot canoe and rope onto the ice to rescue the drowning man.

"We didn't ask, we didn't talk to each other, we didn't say, 'okay you go do this and I'll go do that.' It was more of an instinct, I mean we just started moving. We knew that something had to happen," said Damian.

The victim was treated for exposure at the hospital and released. The DNR says the man would not have survived if it wasn't for Damian's actions.