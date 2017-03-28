Proposed Amendment Would Ban Abortion After Detection of Fetal Heartbeat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Republican lawmakers are not giving up on their attempt to ban abortion in Iowa.

The Senate already approved a ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but that seems not to be enough in the House.

The House Human Resources Committee added an amendment to the bill on Tuesday, banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. This typically happens in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Democrats are vowing to block the amendment as long as possible.

"We just see so much damage to women, and so much damage to families, that we're looking for other options. I asked Representative Fry to withdraw the amendment, and he said he could not do that," said Democratic Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell.

"The way I interpret the bill, I think it's gonna ban a lot of birth control pills that women are currently taking in this state. And as a pharmacist and a state legislator, that concerns me greatly," said Democratic Representative John Forbes.

Democrats say similar measures in other states have resulted in costly lawsuits and were eventually struck down. Three Republicans on the Human Resources Committee declined to comment on the bill.