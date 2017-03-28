Illinois Photographer Doesn’t Let Down Syndrome Stop His Passion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALENA, Illinois -- An Illinois photographer's work and life is drawing people to his gallery.

The 23-year-old has down syndrome, but as KWWL's Brad Hanson reports, he does not let this stop him from capturing the beauty all around him.

When asked about his work, Geoffrey Mikol does not shy away from giving his honest opinion.

"It's good, it's awesome. Great," he said.

Geoffrey is turning heads with his work in Galena, where people think the work "speaks for itself."

His work highlights the beauty and humor in everyday life, but the success of his business is no joke.

Geoffrey's business has been so successful in the first year at its location, they've actually had to move into a bigger gallery on the front side of Galena's famous Main Street, meaning more exposure for the photographer.

Geoffrey's love affair started about ten years ago.

"My teacher pushed me to it, and also my dad teaches me," he said.

The work now fills his gallery, and with every click of the shutter and a click check of his work he creates more pictures to adorn his walls.

Geoffrey's parents take him on drives and camping trips to capture his pictures. His dad says he still has a hard time believing how well Geoffrey can capture light in his photos.