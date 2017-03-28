× Twin Cedars Teacher Charged for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa high school teacher has been charged for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted in February about a possible inappropriate relationship between 61-year-old Alan Stewart, a teacher at Twin Cedars Community High School, and a student.

Investigators discovered Stewart had repeated sexual contact with a Twin Cedars student during 2015.

Stewart was arrested Monday and faces one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. He’s being held in the Marion County Jail.