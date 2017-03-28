× Two Killed After Pickup Truck Goes Through Stop Sign Near Agency

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were killed Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi north of Agency.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 8:17 a.m. at the intersection of Agency Hedrick Rd. and Bladensburg Rd. A pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Casey Jarmes was traveling eastbound on Bladensburg when it went through a stop sign and was struck by a northbound semi driven by 61-year-old Joseph Snakenberg.

The semi then hit a tree and both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the road.

A passenger in Jarmes’ truck, 16-year-old Cale Jarmes of Sigourney, was pronounced dead at the scene. Snakenberg, of Webster, also died in the crash.

Casey Jarmes was taken to a hospital in Ottumwa. His condition is not known.