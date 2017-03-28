USA Gymnastics Doctor Facing Criminal Charges After Former Athletes Allege Sexual Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Former elite gymnasts shared their stories on Capitol Hill in an effort to protect current and future young athletes from enduring abuse.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, held the hearing.

The athletes testified they were sexually abused by a team doctor for USA gymnastics. Dozens of women have made similar complaints against Dr. Larry Nassar, who now faces criminal charges.

Panelists told lawmakers the law must require reporting suspected abuse.