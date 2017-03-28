WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe’s Udder Filling, Sign of Impending Birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers say signs that April the giraffe could soon go into labor are apparent.

People have been watching and waiting for the internet-famous giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York to give birth for about a month.

An update from the park’s Facebook page Tuesday morning gave information about what zookeepers say is a sign the birth of a giraffe calf is coming soon.

Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not “bag up” with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs. The development occurs, generally, just prior to birthing. Photo of this morning’s mammary growth in comments. Here forward, we are most concerned with this area and will gauge our status from it, until a hoof is waving hello!

This will be 15-year-old April’s fourth calf but her first with new partner, five-year-old Oliver.

The livestream first went up on YouTube on February 23rd, but it was removed for a short time after animal activists flagged the video as “sexually explicit.”