× WWI Exhibit Opening at Historical Museum

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Historical Museum is setting up a new exhibit to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I.

The exhibit opens on April 6th, the same day the U.S. entered the war in 1917. Thousands of Iowans stepped up to serve in the war.

Some of the artifacts from that time will be on display in the museum, including a bullet-riddled jacket that was worn by an Iowa pilot who survived the assault.