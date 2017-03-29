× 20 Week Abortion Bill Passes House Committee

DES MOINES, Iowa — It came as no surprise that all eleven yes votes were from republicans but the eight no votes did include one GOP member. Representative Tom Moore. It became clear during the two and a half hour debate that republicans saw the fetal heartbeat bill as something that would get caught up in the court system but the majority felt a twenty week abortion bill was something easier to pass through committee.

Just a day ago everyone thought GOP house leaders in the committee were going to pass a fetal heartbeat bill but that all changed at 5:00 pm Wednesday afternoon. The ban of abortions after twenty weeks might seem similar to the bill already passed by the senate but it has one exception that democrats call draconian, tragic and heartbreaking. The bill approved by the House Human Resource Committee does not hold exemptions for rape, incest or fetal anomalies. While that is something the house and senate will clearly have to work out before it passes both branches, republicans feel it will have a positive impact immediately while democrats believe it was a dark day for all Iowans.

Despite the passing tonight in the Human Resources Committee, many republicans still wished the amendment included a ban of abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. They call it an incremental solution saying, Roe v. Wade didn’t happen overnight and reversing it won’t either.