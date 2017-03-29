× Environmental Lobby Day at the State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa- Wednesday was a day for citizens to talk to lawmakers at the Statehouse about the environment. The Iowa Environmental Council and the Iowa REAP Alliance gathered to lobby in two basic areas.

One is for to approve the 3/8 cent sales tax, Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, which would be used to support environmental and clean energy programs in the state.

“The legislators from the Missouri and Mississippi river need to hear from you,” said IA Environmental Council Executive Director Ralph Rosenberg. The former state lawmaker called on them:”to see your faces, that your outdoor people, you’re paddlers, you’re anglers, you walk, you drink water.

The groups are also seeking full funding to the Resource Enhancement and Protection. The program is authorized to be funded at $20 Million dollars per year. The groups are asking lawmakers to fund the full amount.

Being from Ankeny, I’ve heard something about water Works the last few days and there are other issues relative to clean water and capacity for water looking long-term and what do we do,” said Republican Rep.Kevin Koester, of Ankeny. “There are lawsuits to get attention to make sure that we’re paying attention to what’s the right long-term strategy.”

“When you are working on big issues, there’s always going to be controversy,” said Democratic Senator, Janet Petersen of Des Moines. “We need to have conversations, and I believe clean water is such an important conversation we all need to be having.”