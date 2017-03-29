Iowa Producers Aiding Southern Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In early March, wildfires raged across the states of Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kansas, ending with the deaths of a few ranchers and the livelihoods they were protecting.

The fires killed cattle and destroyed thousands of acres of grazing land along with fences, barns, and farms. A gofundme page in Kansas claims nearly three-fourths of Clark County acres there have burned.

But in that time, there has been an outpouring of help from the agriculture community: donations of hay, fencing materials, and milk for orphaned calves, along with physical labor from neighbors.

The Iowa Cattlemen's Association says in the last week there have been groups from Iowa heading down south to help build fences or care for cattle.

CEO Matt Deppe says it's important for the ag community to help out in tough times, "This is no difference from when we have flooding issues and we get support from other agriculturalists in other states. And certainly it's a great opportunity to showcase and share that great value of taking care of one another."

The Iowa Cattlemen's Association are working with DreamDirt, an Iowa based real estate auction company, to do an online auction to help raise awareness and support.

The auction will go until April 7th, where it will turn into a live auction.