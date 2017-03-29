× Iowa Republicans Push to Pass New Abortion Bill By Friday Deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa–It’s a battle of time and political will at the Iowa Statehouse as house Republicans try to push through a plan that would further limit abortions. Democrats, who are in the minority, have tried to stall for time.

Republicans didn’t release the new plan until Tuesday, even though the legislature’s self-imposed deadline requires that they get an abortion bill through a committee in the house by Friday, so that it remains eligible for full house debate.

That’s still possible, of course, since they believe they have enough Republican votes to approve the addition, which bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Legislators say that is generally around six weeks after conception.

The senate already passed a bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks. But Republicans in the house have struggled the past few weeks on deciding whether to pass that same senate bill or pass a different bill that bans abortion after conception, which essentially makes abortions illegal.

This new plan could be a compromise between the two. Democrats refused to take part in a committee meeting Tuesday, which took place a short time after Republicans unveiled the new plan.

Another committee meeting was set for 3pm Wednesday for consideration of the bill, proving both parties show up.