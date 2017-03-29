× Scott Greene Trial Moved to Dubuque County

DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial of a man accused of killing two police officers in November of 2016 in Des Moines and Urbandale has been moved.

A Polk County judge ruled on Tuesday that Scott Greene’s trial on two counts of first degree murder will be held in Dubuque County. The trial is scheduled to begin on September 18th, 2017.

Greene is accused of the shooting deaths of Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin on November 2nd, 2016. He’s accused of shooting both officers as they sat in patrol cars early that morning.

Greene’s attorneys argued that pretrial publicity of the shootings have made it impossible to find an impartial jury in Polk County. Judge Karen Romano agreed.

In her filing approving the change of venue request Romano says that the media coverage of the shootings has been “factual” but it also lead to another determining factor in her decision.

“The murder of these two police officers has resulted in the entire community coming together to support the families of the victims,” she writes, “The court finds the past media coverage and the ongoing interest in and coverage of this case creates a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected from Polk County.”

You can read the judge’s full ruling here: Scott Greene Change of Venue