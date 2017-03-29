Soggy Wednesday in Store for Iowa

A low pushing north out of Oklahoma will bring rain to the state Wednesday. This will begin start around the morning commute and pick up in intensity by the afternoon hours. 1.0″ to 1.5″ of rain will fall across most of the state between Wednesday and Thursday with isolated 2.0″ totals possible.

Because of the lack of sunshine and the placement of the low, severe weather is not expected across central Iowa. The heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon Wednesday and will lighten up, but continue after the evening commute.

Light rain will continue across the state through Thursday but will taper off after midnight on Friday. By Friday afternoon partly sunny skies are expected with temperatures getting back into the low 50s.